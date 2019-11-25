Three arrested in connection with West Beltline Highway shooting

Gilmore, Moore III, Reynolds

MADISON, Wis. - Three men were arrested for in connection with an August shooting on the Beltline, according to an incident report.

The three suspects are 24-year-old Sorrell Gilmore, 20-year-old Tywaun Reynolds and 22-year-old Terrance Moore III, according to the report.

Police said Gilmore was arrested on suspicion of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and a probation violation. Reynolds was arrested on suspicion of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, bail jumping, resisting/obstructing arrest and on warrants. Moore III was arrested on suspicion of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon and on warrants.

On Aug. 16, police received multiple reports of seeing someone inside an SUV firing at a white Chevrolet Malibu on the Beltline during morning rush hour. Violent Crime Unit detectives believe the shooter fired at the Malibu while standing up in the Durango's sunroof.

