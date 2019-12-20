Three arrested after eviction leads to discovery of drug paraphernalia, police say

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - Three people were arrested Thursday morning after police found a meth pipe and other drug paraphernalia while trying to evict residents from a South Court Street apartment, according to a news release.

Police said a search of the apartment, prompted by the discovery of a meth pipe, turned up several other items of drug paraphernalia in the residence.

Katherine Deckert, 42, was arrested on suspicion of a probation hold and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ryan Deckert, 47, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia. Christopher Vinson, 32, was arrested on outstanding felony warrants through Lafaytte County, multiple counts of felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office received help from the Platteville Police Department and the Richland Iowa Grant Drug Task Force, the release said.

