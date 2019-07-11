Three 14-year-old boys arrested for stealing car, leading police on overnight chase

Three 14-year-old boys are accused of stealing a car and leading officers from multiple departments on a chase.

A Fitchburg police officer spotted a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning in the Verona Road Frontage and Atticus Way, according to Sgt. Nick Clemens with the Fitchburg Police Department.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver sped away.

A Town of Madison officer the noticed the vehicle and was able to use a tire deflation device, Clemens said. A state trooper in the area spotted the vehicle on the Beltline and also assisted in this case.

The trooper said a front tire came off the rim as the vehicle continued to flee. It eventually came to a stop under the Beltline on Park Street.

The three teens inside ran away from the vehicle once it came to a stop, Clemens said.

A Dane County Sheriff's Office K-9 located one of the passengers.

The driver was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and eluding and resisting an officer.

The two passengers were both taken to the Juvenile Reception Center for being a passenger in a stolen vehicle and resisting an officer.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.