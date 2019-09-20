Reported threat to Sun Prairie high school deemed not credible

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Police and school officials investigated a reported threat made by a student and deemed it not credible, according to a letter sent to Sun Prairie High School families early Friday.

Sun Prairie High School Principal Keith Nerby wrote in the letter that the school was notified by several parents at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday of a possible threat made by a high school student.

Sun Prairie police Sgt. Nolan Pickar said officers worked with school officials overnight and deemed the threat wasn't credible, and that the person had made self-harm statements, not statements about harming others.

"As always, safety is our number one priority," Nerby wrote in the email to parents. "We are thankful for our partnership with the police department and their quick response to bring resolution to the situation. Our schools are safe, and classes will be held as usual today."​​​​​​

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.