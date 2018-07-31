Thousands of dollars worth of meth, heroin seized from drug dealer, police say

BARABOO, Wis. - A drug dealer in Baraboo is accused of possessing multiple drugs and guns after being arrested during an investigation this week, police said.

The Baraboo Police Department said officers on Monday saw Mathew J. Soban, 26, of Baraboo, in the 600 block of West Street. Officers knew Soban had an active felony warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Soban was taken into custody and police found a large amount of marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin and schedule II narcotics, according to the report. Police said Soban was carrying a loaded firearm and had a second firearm with him. They also found other drug paraphernalia, including marijuana pipes, cookers and scales, police said.

Soban is facing charges including:

Possession with intent to deliver -- THC (102 grams with street value of $1,400)

Possession with intent to deliver -- methamphetamine (38.5 grams with a street value of $3,850)

Possession with intent to deliver -- heroin (3.9 grams street value of $2,000)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon -- two counts, one for each handgun

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of drug paraphernalia for the marijuana pipes, cookers, scales and other items

Possession of a controlled substance for the Schedule II pills

The police department said Tuesday that it is an open investigation and other charges may be referred.

Soban was taken to the Sauk County Jail.