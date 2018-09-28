Thousands of dollars' worth of cigarettes, alcohol stolen from grocery store, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Thousands of dollars’ worth of cigarettes and alcohol were stolen overnight from a grocery store on Madison’s east side, according to a release.
The owner of La Hispana Grocery at 4512 E. Washington Ave. called police around 1:30 a.m. to report the early-morning burglary, officials said.
Officers found the front door had been pried and forced open when they arrived, according to the release.
