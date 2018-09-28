Thousands of dollars' worth of cigarettes, alcohol stolen from grocery store, police say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Thousands of dollars’ worth of cigarettes and alcohol were stolen overnight from a grocery store on Madison’s east side, according to a release.

The owner of La Hispana Grocery at 4512 E. Washington Ave. called police around 1:30 a.m. to report the early-morning burglary, officials said.

Officers found the front door had been pried and forced open when they arrived, according to the release.