Crime

Thousands of dollars' worth of cigarettes, alcohol stolen from grocery store, police say

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 11:48 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 11:49 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Thousands of dollars’ worth of cigarettes and alcohol were stolen overnight from a grocery store on Madison’s east side, according to a release.

The owner of La Hispana Grocery at 4512 E. Washington Ave. called police around 1:30 a.m. to report the early-morning burglary, officials said.

Officers found the front door had been pried and forced open when they arrived, according to the release.

