'This is a lesson for all of us': Day care center takes safety precautions after carjackings

MADISON, Wis. - Great Beginnings Arbor Hills is making safety changes following carjackings on consecutive days, both outside day care centers.

Madison police believe the two cases are connected and are looking for two young men in connection with the incidents. The first happened Wednesday outside the La Petite Academy on Madison's west side, involving a father and his 3-year-old daughter.

The most recent happened Thursday about 5:30 p.m., when police said two masked robbers forced three children out of the car at gunpoint while the driver was inside Great Beginnings Arbor Hills picking up another child.

"The first thing we focus on when families and children come to us is creating a sense of safety and trust," said Jen Bailey, executive director of Reach Dane, which runs Great Beginnings Arbor Hills and more than a dozen other sites across Dane and Green counties.

Outside Great Beginnings Arbor Hills on Todd Drive, two criminals described by police as masked teens not only stole a car, but some of that sense of safety, as well.

"It's very challenging when incidents like this happen to help repair that," Bailey said. "(The victims) are very scared as to what happened."

Bailey said the day care center is increasing lighting and evening security patrols and plans to collaborate with police to improve neighborhood safety in general.

"This is a neighborhood where we've had some previous safety concerns," she said. "There's a concern in my mind as to, ‘Are centers being targeted?'"

Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain has an answer to that question.

"We can only assume at this point, as we've had two day care centers hit in consecutive days," he said.

Two carjackings in two days, both in front of day care centers AND involving children. Madison police are on the lookout for two men who they say are likely behind both of the crimes. @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/F0zI62F9UY — Madalyn O'Neill (@news3madalyn) December 7, 2018

DeSpain said in both cases, car doors were unlocked, the robbers took valuables and police found the stolen cars in the Tree Lane area.

"It's repulsive. It's scary and of the highest priority for our violent crimes unit right now," he said.

For Bailey, it's a reminder.

"We are no longer living in a time where it's safe to leave your vehicle running or unlocked or unattended," she said. "So I think it's a lesson for all of us, no matter which center or neighborhood or community that you're in."

DeSpain said in both instances, the victims did everything right, complying with the criminals to stay safe.

He said investigators are making headway in finding the masked men.



