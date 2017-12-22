Thief rips purse from shopper's shoulder in parking lot, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A woman’s purse was ripped from her shoulder Thursday afternoon as she was walking in the parking lot of a shopping center, police said.

The 57-year-old was in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 600 block of South Whitney Way around 4:50 p.m. when a teenager got away with her money, phone, credit cards and keys, according to a release.

The woman went to the Dollar Store to call police.

About 30 minutes earlier, a similar incident was reported in the Walmart parking lot in the 7000 block of Watts Road, police said. A woman said she was approached from behind by two teens dressed in dark clothing.

According to the release, one of the teenagers tried to grab her purse, but failed.

Due to the time, proximity and method of robbery, police believe that these two incidents are likely connected.