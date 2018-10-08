Theft victim pretends to be buyer on Craigslist to get stolen bike back, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A victim of a bike theft worked with police to get his bike back after he found it for sale on Craigslist, according to a release.
The 35-year-old victim said his bicycle was stolen from his porch on North Third Street Sept. 24, officials said.
The victim recently saw the bike for sale on Craigslist, and he contacted the seller about buying it, according to the release. The victim and 27-year-old Joseph S. Summers, of Madison, agreed to meet in the parking lot of an East Washington Avenue restaurant Friday around 5 p.m.
When Summers arrived, police knew who he was because he was arrested for similar criminal activity in July, officials said.
Summers was arrested on a tentative charge of receiving stolen property and on a probation hold. The victim got his bike back.
