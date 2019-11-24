Teens taken into custody after stolen vehicle pursuit, police say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Three teens were taken into custody following a nearly two-mile vehicle pursuit on US Highway 151 early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Law enforcement officers from the Dane County Sheriff's Department said they spotted a 2018 Dodge Durango that had been reported stolen Friday. When officers tried making a traffic stop, the 16-year-old driver failed to stop, thus initiating a vehicle pursuit. According to a news release, the pursuit reached speeds of 74 mph over the course of 1.9 miles.

Police said they arrested a 16-year-old on suspicion of absconder warrant, felony eluding and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent. The teen was taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center, police said.

Two teen passengers were detained and identified as a 14-year-old and 15-year-old from Madison. According to the release, they were released to their respective guardians.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.