Teens smoked marijuana before sexually assaulting 14-year-old, court docs say
MIDDLETON, Wis. - A group of Middleton teens were smoking marijuana after a basketball game last month before the two boys sexually assaulted a 14-year-old five times, according to court documents.
Mohammad Aldachach, 18, was formally charged in Dane County Court with sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
According to court documents, Aldachach, a 16-year-old boy and two 14-year-old girls went to a house in the 7000 block of Schiller Court after a Middleton High School basketball game on Nov. 21.
The 14-year-old victim told police she was assaulted by the two boys five times after they all smoked marijuana, according to the court documents. The other 14-year-old girl left before the assaults happened.
Police were given images of Snapchat messages where Aldachach admitted to having sex with the 14-year-old girl and saying that the 16-year-old did, too, according to the complaint.
The 16-year-old admitted to police that he has sex with the 14-year-old, officials said.
According to the complaint, Aldachach originally denied being alone with or having sex with the 14-year-old, but he eventually admitted to it.
Mohammad K. Aldachach, one of two students accused of sexually assaulting a Middleton classmate, in court this morning on a bond hearing. The 18-year-old is not allowed to contact the 14-year-old victim or be at the same school as her. @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/lku40mPQjD— Madalyn O'Neill (@news3madalyn) December 3, 2018
Aldachach is out on a signature bond with conditions that he cannot have contact with the victim or the 16-year-old boy. He is also banned from Middleton High School. He is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 7.
The 16-year-old has not been identified.
