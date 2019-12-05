Teens arrested after getting out of stolen SUV, admit to going more than 100 mph, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Three teens were arrested early Thursday morning after they got out of a stolen SUV, which officers tried to pull over, police said.

The trio was taken into custody around 2:00 a.m. at a fast-food restaurant on the 4500 block of East Washington Avenue, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Area law enforcement officers tried to pull the vehicle over but the driver sped away. The driver also sped away from Madison officers after three passengers got out on East Washington.

A 16-year-old girl from Sun Prairie, a 15-year-old girl from Sun Prairie and a 14-year-old boy from Madison were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

According to the release, a 16-year-old girl told a Madison officer it was a "nice ass car," but that she and the others wanted to get out after seeing squad lights behind the vehicle several times.

The teen also told police she believed officers were trying to pull the vehicle over because the driver was going more than 100 mph.

The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan involved was reported stolen Wednesday morning from a home on Oakbrook Circle. Police said the owner left the vehicle unoccupied, unlocked and running as it warmed up.

