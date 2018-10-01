Teenager robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy marijuana, police say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - When a Rhinelander teenager tried to buy marijuana Saturday night, she was robbed at gunpoint, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.

Officials said the 19-year-old victim went to the agreed upon location, where the two robbers stopped her and forced her to give away her money. The two robbers also stole her phone before driving away.

A witness helped the victim after the robbery, according to the release.

The incident happened Saturday around 9:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of Pelham Road. Police have not made any arrests in connection to the investigation.