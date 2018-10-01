Crime

Teenager robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy marijuana, police say

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 01:35 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 03:30 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - When a Rhinelander teenager tried to buy marijuana Saturday night, she was robbed at gunpoint, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department. 

Officials said the 19-year-old victim went to the agreed upon location, where the two robbers stopped her and forced her to give away her money. The two robbers also stole her phone before driving away.

A witness helped the victim after the robbery, according to the release. 

The incident happened Saturday around 9:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of Pelham Road. Police have not made any arrests in connection to the investigation. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration