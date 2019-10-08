Teen taken into custody after refusing to identify driver of stolen SUV, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A 14-year-old girl was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on a tentative charge of operating a vehicle without owner's consent after she refused to identify the driver of a stolen SUV on Friday, according to an incident report.
Police said the SUV was driven off the roadway and collided with trash cans, signs and fences on along Schroeder Road. The teen and one friend were passengers in the vehicle. They fled on foot with the driver.
According to police, witnesses described the driver as a male in his late teens or 20s. When officers went looking for the group, they found the 14-year-old. She refused to identify who the driver was and claimed she didn't know that the vehicle had been stolen.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- New strategies, technology, aim to keep pedestrians, bicyclists safe in high-crash intersections
- This St. Louis bar is selling drinks for $10 an hour, not by the glass
- Driver of pickup on wrong side of road faces 3rd OWI charge, police say
- Police try to identify young teens suspected of stealing backpack, car
- Proposed development could bring Amazon distribution center to Beloit
- Wisconsin ranks 6th in nation for solving homicide cases, with 78% clearance rate, study says