Teen taken into custody after refusing to identify driver of stolen SUV, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A 14-year-old girl was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on a tentative charge of operating a vehicle without owner's consent after she refused to identify the driver of a stolen SUV on Friday, according to an incident report.

Police said the SUV was driven off the roadway and collided with trash cans, signs and fences on along Schroeder Road. The teen and one friend were passengers in the vehicle. They fled on foot with the driver.

According to police, witnesses described the driver as a male in his late teens or 20s. When officers went looking for the group, they found the 14-year-old. She refused to identify who the driver was and claimed she didn't know that the vehicle had been stolen.

