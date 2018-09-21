Teen shaken after man thought he robbed nearby home, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A 15-year-old Madison boy was chased by a 23-year-old man who thought the boy recently burglarized his nearby home on Packers Avenue late Thursday night, police said.

In an incident report, police said the victim was being chased as a result of mistaken identity. It turned out the teen was not the one who burglarized the home.

Police said someone else heard the commotion and showed up to keep the teen at bay and pulled a gun.

The man who had been burglarized realized the teen was the wrong person and everyone went their separate ways, police said.

The teen called police and the officers located the man who had been burglarized and confirmed the teen's story.

Police said the MPD tried to find the man with gun, but were unsuccessful. The first man did not know who the person with the gun was.