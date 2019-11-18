Teen gets stitches after chasing robber, running into pole, police say
MADISON, Wis. - One out-of-town visitor needed stitches for a head cut Saturday morning after an attempt to retrieve a stolen fanny pack went wrong, according to a news release.
The victim got into an argument with another man early Saturday morning, police said. The man stole the victim's fanny pack, which had cash in it. Police said the teen chased after the man, but ran into a pole, suffering a head injury.
A nearby police officer saw the teen bleeding profusely inside a car and encouraged him to go to a hospital for help, according to the report.
