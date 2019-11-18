Teen gets stitches after chasing robber, running into pole, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - One out-of-town visitor needed stitches for a head cut Saturday morning after an attempt to retrieve a stolen fanny pack went wrong, according to a news release.

The victim got into an argument with another man early Saturday morning, police said. The man stole the victim's fanny pack, which had cash in it. Police said the teen chased after the man, but ran into a pole, suffering a head injury.

A nearby police officer saw the teen bleeding profusely inside a car and encouraged him to go to a hospital for help, according to the report.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.