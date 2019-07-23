Teen driving stolen van ran through stop signs, red light before crashing into stop sign

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A 16-year-old driver was arrested Monday afternoon after driving a stolen van and speeding away from a Madison police officer, police said.

The incident report said the teen was going more than 70 mph in a 35 mph zone along Sprecher Road.

The driver ran stop signs and blew through a red light, ultimately crashing into a stop sign at the intersection of Cottontail Trail and East Buckeye Road.

Police said the 16-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger took off running. A second passenger, a 15-year-old girl, did not run. She told the detective she did not know the van was stolen and that the driver did not know how to drive.

The release said officers found and arrested the driver on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent. He also was cited for hit-and-run, reckless driving, speeding, stop sign violation and resisting/obstructing.

Police have probable cause to arrest the 18-year-old passenger who fled.

The van was stolen from a Rutledge Street home Saturday night. It was left unlocked with keys inside.

