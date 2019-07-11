Teen driver in stolen vehicle accused of leading UW police on chase faces tentative fleeing charge

MADISON, Wis. - Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday and a third is still on the loose after a stolen vehicle pursuit near downtown Madison Tuesday night, police said.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department said an officer spotted a stolen vehicle headed west on Regent Street at about 7 p.m. The officer also believed the occupants inside the vehicle were suspects in a home invasion earlier in the day.

According to the report, the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle took off, crashing a short time later when it hit the curb on Chadbourne Avenue, just west of Camp Randall Stadium. The three suspects inside the vehicle ran away on foot.

UWPD officers set up a perimeter and two of the suspects were located. After a foot pursuit that took officers across Campus Drive to Babcock Drive, the suspects were taken into custody and arrested.

Police said a third suspect remains on the loose. A K-9 team from the Middleton Police Department also assisted with evidence tracking and collection.

The driver, a 15-year-old boy from Madison, is tentatively charged with fleeing and eluding, second-degree reckless endangerment and resisting officers. The passenger, a-17-year-old boy from Madison, is tentatively charged with resisting.

Both suspects were released to the Madison Police Department, as investigators there work to identify additional charges related to the previous cases the suspects are believed to be involved with.

Three UWPD officers suffered minor injuries in the foot pursuit, according to the report. All three were treated and returned to normal duty later in the evening.

In an unrelated incident in Fitchburg at 2:40 a.m. Thursday, three 14-year-old boys in a stolen vehicle are accused of leading officers from multiple departments on a chase. All three were arrested and taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

