Teen boy reported missing from Richland County area

Posted: May 28, 2019

Updated: May 28, 2019 03:53 PM CDT

TWIN BLUFFS, Wis. - Officials are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who was reported missing in Richland County this weekend. 

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday that 15-year-old Chad Meyer went missing Sunday from his home in Twin Bluffs.

Chad has ties to Monroe County, particularly the Sparta area, the sheriff's department said.

Anyone with information related to Chad's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's department at 608-647-2106. 

 

