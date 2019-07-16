Teen attempts to toss contraband off balcony during police search, officials say

MADISON, Wis. - Officers have arrested a Madison teenager in response to an ongoing drug investigation.

The Madison Police Department, along with the Dane County Narcotics Task Force and North District Community Police Team, searched an apartment on a Calypso Road with a warrant around 8:30 on Tuesday morning.

Madison police said Kolby Bracey, 19, was arrested without incident. However, as officers made entry into the home, Bracey tried to discard some controlled substances by throwing it off the balcony.

SWAT members were in the area and were able to recover what was thrown out, police said.

Bracey is now facing several tentative charges including maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Several other pieces of contraband including cocaine, cellphones and digital scales were also found inside, according to the report.

