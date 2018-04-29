WEATHER ALERT

Teen arrested in deadly pedestrian crash

Posted: Apr 28, 2018 07:12 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2018 07:25 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian, and critically injured another.

According to the report, Benjamin Cortes was arrested on multiple tentative charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Cortes was reportedly trying to get around a car going the speed limit on Midvale Boulevard, when he lost control and jumped a curb, hitting two people walking their dog.

The 72-year-old man died at the scene, while the 68-year-old woman was brought to hospital in critical condition, but she is now stable.

Cotes was also taken to the hospital, where he remains, along with his 20-year-old passenger.

The couple's dog was not injured.

 

 

