Teen arrested in deadly pedestrian crash
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian, and critically injured another.
According to the report, Benjamin Cortes was arrested on multiple tentative charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Cortes was reportedly trying to get around a car going the speed limit on Midvale Boulevard, when he lost control and jumped a curb, hitting two people walking their dog.
The 72-year-old man died at the scene, while the 68-year-old woman was brought to hospital in critical condition, but she is now stable.
Cotes was also taken to the hospital, where he remains, along with his 20-year-old passenger.
The couple's dog was not injured.
