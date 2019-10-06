Teen arrested for eluding officers, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Police arrested one teen and took two juveniles into custody Sunday morning, according to an incident report.
According to the report, officers had probable cause to arrest a 17-year-old male for eluding based on a previous case. Police said they received a tip that the 17-year-old was at the Raddison Inn. Police responded and the 17-year-old, along with a 15-year-old female and 15-year-old male, fled. Officers took all three into custody.
