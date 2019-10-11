Teen accused of shooting out windows with BB gun in Dodge County

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A Dodge County teenager is accused of damaging property with a BB gun this week, according to authorities.

The Beaver Dam Police Department said in a release Friday that officers responded Tuesday afternoon to several reports of windows being shot out by a BB gun.

With the assistance of the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a white Dodge Dart that matched the description of the suspect vehicle was located.

Jonathan Villa, 18, of Beaver Dam, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of criminal damage to property. Villa had an initial appearance in court Wednesday and a $500 signature bond was set, according to court records. He was ordered not to have contact with the vicms, nor any violent or abusive contact with anyone. He may also not possess any BB guns while on bond.

"These crimes are particularly aggravating because they target random vehicles and random victims," the police department said.

Police took several additional complaints of similar activity Friday, officials said. The department strongly urged anyone with information related to the incident to contact police.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.