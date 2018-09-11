Teen accused of sexually assaulting woman in her own home faces tentative charges

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The 16-year-old suspect in a sexual assault and robbery in early September on Madison's west side is facing tentative charges, police said.

Madison police said Tuesday the detective has referred the case to the Dane County district attorney with three tentative charges, including first-degree sexual assault and two counts of armed robbery.

According to the report, on Sept. 1 at 2:17 a.m., a woman was attacked in her home in the 1800 block of Helene Parkway. The 43-year-old was sexually assaulted after the teen got into her home through an unlocked window. He also demanded money, taking cash, the victim's phone and her debit card.

Police said surveillance video played a key role in identifying the suspect.

The boy, who police haven't identified, was taken into custody Wednesday, police said.