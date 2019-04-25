Crime

Teen accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting teen at school for weeks, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison teenager is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting another student over the course of several weeks, police said. 

The Madison Police Department said that a 15-year-old girl told police she was repeatedly and forcefully groped at LaFollette High School over the course of a couple of weeks in February by a 16-year-old student.

According to the report, the incidents took place in several areas of the school.

Police said the victim suffered pain and soreness following a couple of the incidents. She became fearful of attending classes and sometimes didn't to avoid the assaults.

The 16-year-old boy is facing a tentative charge of repeated sexual assault of a child, police said. 

 

