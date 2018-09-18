Teen accused of multiple car-theft crimes arrested in 5th incident

iStock/AlexRaths File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison teenager was arrested for a fifth time in 11 months related to vehicle thefts, police said.

Madison police said a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody in the 6700 block of Schroeder Road, where a Honda Accord, stolen out of Middleton, was found.

Police said the teen admitted to traveling in the car.

According to the report, the boy has been connected to multiple other stolen vehicle cases since last October.

On Oct. 4, 2017, he was arrested on suspicion of being part of a group that stole a car from the Memorial High School parking lot, and then crashed it.

He was arrested again several days later, on Oct. 11, 2017, suspected of stealing purses out of cars while victims were getting gas. At the time, the teen and his associates were driving around in a stolen pickup truck, police said.

On May 6, the teen was arrested for reportedly taking part in a car theft in which an unlocked Hyundai Sonata was stolen from a Berkshire Road residence, the report said.

On June 25, he was arrested for his part in stealing a Honda Pilot from a parking lot outside of a Subway restaurant on North High Point Road, police said. The car's owner had left it running and unlocked as he went in to get a sandwich.

Police said the boy is part of a gang.

Earlier this month, police Chief Mike Koval said in a blog post that the increasing trend of stolen autos is in part connected to a group of juveniles who are chronic offenders. Koval said police are making arrests, but officers are growing frustrated that the juvenile justice system is "releasing people just as fast as arrests are made" in a case of "revolving door malady."