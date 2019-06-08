Teacher accused of sexually harrassing student on administrative leave, district says

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

ADAMS, Wis. - A high school teacher accused of sexually harassing a student during a school trip last month is on administrative leave, a district official said.

Adams-Friendship Area School District Administrator Jim Boebel said in an email Friday that a professional staff member was put on nondisciplinary administrative leave on May 6 pending an investigation into concerns on the employee's conduct.

News 3 Now reported last week that an Adams-Friendship parent said high school teacher Jon Brost sexually harassed her daughter during a school trip to Florida for a DECA competition in May.

Boebel's news release Friday didn't mention Brost by name, but Boebel previously confirmed to News 3 Now that Brost is under investigation.

Boebel said the district was made aware of the concerns about Boebel's conduct on May 4, and Brost was put on leave two days later.

Boebel said the school district has cooperated with "local agencies to which the concerns were reported." The district received authorization on May 22 to begin the district's investigation, though it wasn't clear who gave the authorization.

"Please be assured that the process being followed is in accord with board policy and is designed to protect the interests and safety of all parties involved," Boebel said.

The Adams County Sheriff's Department told News 3 Now last week that it wasn't currently investigating Brost. An official with the department wouldn't confirm if there was a prior investigation into Brost. However, they told News 3 Now that they have not recommended any charges involving Brost to the district attorney's office.



