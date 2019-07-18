BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

House passes $15 minimum wage bill

Crime

Swatting call about daughter threatening suicide brought large number of officers to condo

By:

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 11:02 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:02 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A call that brought a large group of officers to a condominium off Tree Lane around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday was determined to be a swatting call, a false report of an emergency by someone "who wants to frighten, upset or cause problems for that person," police said.

A release said the 911 center got a call from a woman claiming to be the mother of an adult daughter who was in the bathroom of her condo with a gun and threatening suicide.

Officers had neighbors leave their homes or shelter in places. Officers tried to communicate with people in the condo.

The Police Department considered calling SWAT and bringing in a crisis negotiator, but then the condo owner came home. The release said the adult daughter lived in another state. The owner said her daughter had broken up with someone recently who could be vindictive.

Officers determined the call had been placed in Texas.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration