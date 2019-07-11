SWAT team searches Madison home, arrests man on child porn charges

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man is facing a tentative possession of child pornography charge after a SWAT team searched his home Thursday.

Madison police said the SWAT team searched the residence in the 3200 block of Stevens Street at 7 a.m.

Tyler J. Clark, 25, was booked into the Dane County Jail on the recommended charge, the report said.

Clark's arrest is part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by the department's special victims unit. A Computer Forensic Examiner with the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations' Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted the SVU with the search warrant.

Madison police said the investigation is open and more charges could be forthcoming.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.