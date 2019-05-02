SUV driver injured in crash with Richland County school bus, sheriff says

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. - An SUV driver was injured in a crash with a school bus driver in Richland County on Monday morning, officials said.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at 7:22 a.m. on Highway 80.

According to the report, a 40-year-old woman was driving south on Highway 80 when she slowed or stopped because a vehicle in front of her was attempting to turn left into Wegner Auto Service.

The 62-year-old school bus driver was also headed south and failed to stop for the vehicles that were stopped in front of him, causing a crash, the sheriff's office said.

The SUV driver was taken in a private vehicle to seek medical attention, officials said. There were no injuries reported to the students on the bus.

The sheriff's office said the crash is still under investigation.

