Suspicious vehicles flee officers at more than 100 mph in Oregon

OREGON, Wis. - Two suspicious vehicles fled from officers who were investigating thefts from vehicles in the village of Oregon last week, according to a news release.

The Oregon Police Department said officers responded at about 10 p.m. Thursday to a report of a possible theft from a vehicle on Waterman Street.

The caller told officials a white sedan with bright headlights was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed. While canvasing the area, officers found two other vehicles that had been rifled through.

Officers later spotted two vehicles -- including a white sedan with bright headlights -- next to each other on Brook Street, one of them parked in traffic.

When officers arrived, both vehicles took off at a high rate of speed, failing to stop at the stop sign on Brook Street at North Oak Street. Officers turned on their emergency lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicles, but both left the village headed north on Highway 14 speeding in excess of 100 mph.

Police said that in accordance with department policy, and to avoid unnecessary risk to the public, officers didn't pursue the vehicles any further, but were able to get license plate information for each vehicle. One vehicle was reported stolen out of Sun Prairie and the other stolen out of Madison.

Officers were able to obtain several belongings the suspects had tossed from the vehicles, and worked with local businesses to obtain surveillance footage of the possible suspects. The Oregon Police Department's detective bureau is continuing the investigation.

All of the vehicles that had been gone through on the night of Thursday had been left unlocked. Police said the suspects are not likely from Oregon.

"These are crimes of opportunity, and the suspects involved are looking for easy targets," police said in the release. "The best thing you can do to protect yourself from these types of crimes is to lock your vehicles, and remove any valuables."

Police asked residents to report any suspicious activity to the police department. The officers on Thursday were able to locate the suspect vehicle based on the description provided by a resident that night.