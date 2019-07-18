Suspicious red van incident turns out to be 'just somewhat strange circumstances'

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - An incident in which a jogger reported being followed on Madison's east side turned out to be noncriminal, "just somewhat strange circumstances," officials said.

Madison police said a woman reported being followed Tuesday afternoon by a red work-style van as she was running on Felland Road.

The woman reported the odd incident to officers, saying that the two men in the van drove past her slowly a couple of times while staring at her, according to the report. She left her normal route and ran through some woods to her house after the van came to a screeching stop. Neighbors were able to provide officers with video surveillance of the van in the area.

On Thursday, police provided an update on the investigation, saying that detectives were able to track down and speak to the two men. They told police they had driven into the area after arranging to purchase a mattress from a resident, and they were having a hard time finding the address. They were driving slowly and said they did come to a stop right near the area where the woman had been running.

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the two men don't have criminal records and had no criminal intent. They did find the seller and buy the mattress.

"It was all just somewhat strange circumstances," DeSpain said.

The detective has contacted the jogger and assured her she did the right thing by contacting police. Officials said that anytime anyone feels there is something suspicious taking place, or if one feels that they could be in potential danger, they should contact the police.

"It's best for officers and detectives to check things out, because you just never know," DeSpain said.

