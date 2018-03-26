Crime

Suspected hotel thief caught on surveillance cameras, officials say

Police look for help identifying burglar

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 02:50 PM CDT

BELOIT, Wis. - Officials are looking for help identifying a man supsected of burglarizing a guest's room at an inn, according to a Beloit Police Department Facebook Post. 

The man entered a room in the Rodeway Inn on Milwaukee Road while the occupant was asleep and stole several items, officials say. 

The guest said the door was believed to be secured, but it had not fully closed, according to the post. 

Officials ask that anyone with information contact the Beloit Police Department and refer to case No. BE1811218. 

