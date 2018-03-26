Suspected hotel thief caught on surveillance cameras, officials say

Beloit Police Department

BELOIT, Wis. - Officials are looking for help identifying a man supsected of burglarizing a guest's room at an inn, according to a Beloit Police Department Facebook Post.

The man entered a room in the Rodeway Inn on Milwaukee Road while the occupant was asleep and stole several items, officials say.

Good afternoon Beloit. We need your help in identifying a suspect in a Burglary. This suspect entered a room at the... Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Monday, March 26, 2018

The guest said the door was believed to be secured, but it had not fully closed, according to the post.

Officials ask that anyone with information contact the Beloit Police Department and refer to case No. BE1811218.

