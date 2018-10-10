Crime

Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting in Milwaukee

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 08:27 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 10:18 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Authorities say Milwaukee police shot and critically wounded an armed suspect on the city's northwest side.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales says officers responded to a report of shots fired outside an apartment building shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday. Morales says officers confronted a 31-year-old male suspect who was armed with at least one weapon. He says the man was shot after he refused commands to drop the weapon. The chief says the officers believed they were being fired upon.

Multiple weapons were recovered at the scene. Police are investigating whether there was more than one shooter.

The two male officers, 27 and 29, were not injured.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


