Suspect in Saturday homicide is son of man shot to death in 2008

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 01:37 PM CST

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 01:37 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - The man arrested in connection with a Saturday homicide is the son of a man who was shot and killed in Madison in 2008, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

On June 29, 2008, 30-year-old Marcus T. Hamilton was shot and killed. His son, 20-year-old Marcus Hamilton, was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of first-degree homicide after the victim of an afternoon shooting died of fire-arm related trauma.

The victim in Saturday's homicide is 18-year-old Gunnar Holum, according to the Dane County medical examiner.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

