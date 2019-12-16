Suspect in disturbance faces 3rd OWI charge, sheriff says

Skuldt

Skuldt

MERRIMAC, Wis. - A Madison man suspected in a disturbance in Sauk County is facing his third drunken driving charge this week, officials said.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a disturbance Sunday on Bluff Road in the town of Merrimac at about 11:30 p.m. The suspect left the area before law enforcement members arrived.

A deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle on Highway 113 near County Road DL and stopped the car.

The driver, 27-year-old Steven Skuldt, exhibited signs of impairment, the report said. After field sobriety testing, Skuldt was arrested on suspicion of third-offense operating while intoxicated.

The sheriff's office said Skuldt was also charged with second-offense possession of THC, possession of cocaine and criminal damage to property as a result of the disturbance on Bluff Road.

He was taken to the Sauk County Jail.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.