Suspect in armed attack found hiding in getaway driver's trunk, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A man suspected in an armed attack on a person on Madison's east side Sunday was found hiding in the trunk of a woman's vehicle, authorities said.

Madison police Chief Mike Koval said in his blog Monday that an officer responded at 5:05 p.m. to a report from an 18-year-old man who said someone was threatening him with a gun.

The first officer to arrive saw the suspect striking the victim shortly before the suspect fled on foot and then in a vehicle leaving the area, according to the blog.

A Dane County sheriff's deputy was in the area and spotted the vehicle at North Thompson Drive and Highway 30, police said. The deputy stopped the vehicle and detained the driver, a 19-year-old woman.

Police said law enforcement officers searched the vehicle and found the 23-year-old suspect in the trunk. Two fake handguns were also found.

The suspect was taken to jail on charges of resisting police, disorderly conduct while armed, battery and bail jumping, according to the blog. The woman driving the vehicle was cited on suspicion of party to crimes of disorderly conduct while armed and battery. She was then released.

The victim, as well as another 19-year-old victim who was present at the time, reported that the disturbance was over a girl. According to police, however, there is a possibility that the incident began as a drug transaction.

