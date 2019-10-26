Suspect arrested in Beloit shooting investigation, police say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BELOIT, Wis. - Beloit police arrested a man Friday who they suspect is involved in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Beloit man, according to a Facebook post from the City of Beloit Police Department.

Chet A. Hummell, 30, was arrested in Rockford on Friday on suspicion of a felon in possession of a gun, according to the post. The Rock County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case for other potential charges.

The 19-year-old man was shot Wednesday and pronounced dead at 5:46 a.m. Thursday, according to the post.

