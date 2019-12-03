Surveillance video shows two people breaking into Kwik Trip on Madison's east side, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Two people were caught on surveillance video early Tuesday morning breaking into a Kwik Trip, Madison police said.

The suspects were spotted breaking the entrance door around 3:10 a.m. at the Kwik Trip on Lien Road, on Madison's east side near East Towne Mall.

The suspects were seen looking around but did not take anything, according to Lt. Kipp Harman, with the Madison Police Department.

Police said the two ran away after an alarm sounded.

Officers brought in a K-9 team in an attempt to track the suspects. They said it appears the suspects had a vehicle parked nearby that they drove away in.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.