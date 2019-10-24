Sun Prairie woman gets scammed after trying to help person claiming to be domestic abuse victim

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. - A Sun Prairie woman in her 80s was scammed by a woman she was trying to help.

According to an incident report, the woman met another woman outside a Williamson Street grocery store on Sept. 10. That woman claimed to be a domestic abuse victim. She told the Sun Prairie woman her name was Elena Johnson and that Domestic Abuse Intervention Services would reimburse the Sun Prairie woman if she would help her with purchases, including a hotel room.

The Sun Prairie woman helped Johnson and on Sept. 13 went to DAIS to be reimbursed. Police said that's when the woman learned she was being scammed since DAIS doesn't operate in that manner and provides free and confidential services.

The woman lost her debit card while helping Johnson, and it was used to get more than $800 in ATM withdrawals.

Johnson, who was later identified as 44-year-old Zebidah E. Yosef, told officers that the woman allowed her to withdraw the money, but police said this wasn't true. Yosef was arrested Saturday on suspicion of misappropriation of personal identifying materials to obtain money.

Wednesday night, the North District Community Police Team made a traffic stop and Yosef was in the passenger seat of the car.

The driver told police he was a church parishioner and his pastor asked him to help Yosef get a hotel room.

