Sun Prairie woman charged again with involvement in high-speed chase, court records say

MADISON, Wis. - A Sun Prairie woman who had a felony charge dismissed in August was charged again Friday, according to court records.

Ana M. Brindley, 20, was charged with felony eluding an officer. She is set make an initial court appearance Oct. 21.

Brindley was originally charged with felony eluding an officer following a high-speed chase June 18, but the charges were dismissed by Judge Ellen Berz in August, according to court records.

