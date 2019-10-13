Sun Prairie woman charged again with involvement in high-speed chase, court records say
MADISON, Wis. - A Sun Prairie woman who had a felony charge dismissed in August was charged again Friday, according to court records.
Ana M. Brindley, 20, was charged with felony eluding an officer. She is set make an initial court appearance Oct. 21.
Brindley was originally charged with felony eluding an officer following a high-speed chase June 18, but the charges were dismissed by Judge Ellen Berz in August, according to court records.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Bail set for suspected burglary 'kingpin'
Next Story
Man charged in sex sting after walking hundreds of miles from Indiana to Wisconsin
Local And Regional News
- Sun Prairie woman charged again with involvement in high-speed chase, court records say
- Wisconsin Craft Cider Tasting event is success
- Fire officials: 2 die in early-morning Milwaukee duplex fire
- Latino Art Fair honors Hispanic Heritage Month
- Live Like Levi scholarship to honor Highland man killed in Grant County crash
- Forward Madison FC's season ends in USL League One semifinal