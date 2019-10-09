Crime

Sun Prairie police investigate shooting overnight

Posted: Oct 09, 2019 05:40 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 06:11 AM CDT

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Sun Prairie police say they're investigating a shooting just off of Main Street overnight.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Park Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Dane County Dispatch.

Sun Prairie police say they're conducting a shooting investigation, and they believe the victim was targeted, and it was not a random incident.

Dane County dispatch says one person was hurt.

Sun Prairie police are not confirming any information about the condition of the person who was shot or a possible suspect, but say the public is not in danger.

