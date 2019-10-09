Sun Prairie police investigate shooting overnight
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Sun Prairie police say they're investigating a shooting just off of Main Street overnight.
Officers were called to the 300 block of Park Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Dane County Dispatch.
Sun Prairie police say they're conducting a shooting investigation, and they believe the victim was targeted, and it was not a random incident.
Officers are investigating a shooting in the area of 300 Park Circle. Officers will remain on scene through the early morning investigating. We believe this event to be targeted.— Sun Prairie PD (@sunprairiepd) October 9, 2019
Dane County dispatch says one person was hurt.
Sun Prairie police are not confirming any information about the condition of the person who was shot or a possible suspect, but say the public is not in danger.
