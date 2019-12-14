Student who made threat at Fort Atkinson school to face legal, school consequences, officials say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. - A student at a Jefferson County school is expected to face consequences for allegely making threatening comments, the district said Thursday.

The School District of Fort Atkinson said officials were notified Thursday at 3:45 p.m. about possible threats made by a high school student.

The school called police. Officers on Thursday night talked to student witnesses and the student accused of making the comments. Police said the threat wasn't deemed credible.

The student will be facing legal and school consequences, the district said in a letter to families.

"Whether intentional or not, school districts state-wide have been reporting similar occurrences of unintended statements without thinking," the letter said. "This is a reminder that everyone has a responsibility to keep our schools safe. Please be cautious with the words you use."

The district also encouraged anyone who hears or sees something threatening or suspicious to report it to school administrators, the school resource officer or the police department, or to use the School District of Fort Atkinson mobile app anonymous tip line.

The school also advised parents to have a conversation with their children about the seriousness of making threats to school safety.

"As a reminder, students who make threats, even as a joke, are subject to very serious legal and school consequences," the district wrote.

The school district didn't disclose the nature of the threat in the letter Thursday.

Last week, the district posted a message on social media addressing rumors that a threat was made against Fort Atkinson schools. The school said no threat was ever made in that incident, and the incident Thursday was unrelated.

