Stray bullet from hunter pierces home during family gathering on Thanksgiving, officials say
MOUNT IDA, Wis. - A family gathering in Mount Ida was disrupted Thursday morning when a stray bullet from a nearby hunter went through the residence, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
Police said a Grant County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin DNR investigation found that a neighbor, 30-year-old Kevin Zart, was hunting with his son when he fired three rounds at a deer. Two of the rounds were in the direction of affected residence, according to a news release.
Law enforcement officials said the direction Zart fired from was consistent with the path of the bullet that traveled through the residence.
There were no injuries reported.
Zart will be charged with endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, according to the release.
