Stranger who smelled like beer grabbed 18-year-old at Elver Park, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A man grabbed a teenager at a west Madison park Tuesday night, Madison police said.
The Madison Police Department said an 18-year-old Madison woman told police she was in the parking lot at 9:30 p.m. by the basketball courts.
She told police a man between 30 and 50 years old grabbed her by the shoulders and ripped some of her clothing. She was able to break free from him and summon help, police said.
Officials said the man was described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall with light skin. He was wearing a black, zip-up sweater with the hood up.
According to the report, the man smelled of cigarettes and beer.
