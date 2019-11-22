Stranger points handgun at woman at bus stop, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A woman contacted police Thursday at 3 p.m. after a stranger pointed a handgun at her while she was at a bus stop in the 900 block of South Park Street.
According to an incident report, the victim said the gunman reeked of booze and called her by her wrong name. The gunman also said he wanted her to come with him to hang out and offered money to her.
Police said she told him that was not her name and he walked away, and they said it could have been a case of mistaken identity.
The victim told police the man was black, about 6 feet tall, with bloodshot blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket and a green and yellow scarf.
