Stranger in car invites 12-year-old to his house, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A 12-year-old girl told police it frightened her when a stranger called to her on Madison's north side Saturday, inviting her to his house, according to a news release.

The Madison Police Department said the girl had been walking in the 1700 block of Northport Drive at about 7:30 p.m. when a stranger in a parked car called her over to him.

He told the girl she was pretty and asked if she would come over to his house, according to the report.

"I felt my heart drop to my stomach," the teary-eyed girl told an officer.

According to the report, she was scared and told him, "I'm sorry to cut this short sir, but I'm only 12." She told police that the look on the man's face changed and he drove away.

According to the report, she ran home and told a parent about the encounter, which is when the police department was called.

The man was described as black, in his 30s with a dark complexion, round face, short hair and a goatee. According to the report, he spoke with an accent that was possibly African and was driving a four-door sedan.