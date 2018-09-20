Police: Stoughton man stabs man multiple times

STOUGHTON, Wis. - A Stoughton man is facing charges after he stabbed another man multiple times, according to a news release from police.

Stoughton police responded to 520 East St. around 5 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 43-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, according to the release.

Jeffrey O'Neill, 35, fled the scene, but officers found him in the 900 block of South Fourth Street. He was arrested for reckless endangerment of safety and taken to the Dane County Jail, officials said.

The victim was transported to Madison Hospital and is in stable condition.