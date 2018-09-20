Crime

Police: Stoughton man stabs man multiple times

Posted: Sep 19, 2018 09:22 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2018 09:22 PM CDT

STOUGHTON, Wis. - A Stoughton man is facing charges after he stabbed another man multiple times, according to a news release from police. 

Stoughton police responded to 520 East St. around 5 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 43-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, according to the release. 

Jeffrey O'Neill, 35, fled the scene, but officers found him in the 900 block of South Fourth Street. He was arrested for reckless endangerment of safety and taken to the Dane County Jail, officials said. 

The victim was transported to Madison Hospital and is in stable condition. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration