Police: Stoughton man stabs man multiple times
STOUGHTON, Wis. - A Stoughton man is facing charges after he stabbed another man multiple times, according to a news release from police.
Stoughton police responded to 520 East St. around 5 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 43-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, according to the release.
Jeffrey O'Neill, 35, fled the scene, but officers found him in the 900 block of South Fourth Street. He was arrested for reckless endangerment of safety and taken to the Dane County Jail, officials said.
The victim was transported to Madison Hospital and is in stable condition.
Previous Story
Man shot stepkids with Nerf darts modified with needles, authorities say
Next Story
Chief: WTS Paradigm shooter exchanged gunfire with officers
Local And Regional News
- Police: Stoughton man stabs man multiple times
- Software company releases statement after shooting at Middleton office
- Chief: WTS Paradigm shooter exchanged gunfire with officers
- Police searching home in Madison, neighbors told search related to Middleton shooting
- Counting Crows concert canceled at Breese Stevens Field due to weather, safety
- Police look for shooter after teen was shot on metro bus full of students