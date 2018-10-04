Stoughton drug dealer sentenced to 7 years in prison

MADISON, Wis. - A Stoughton man was sentenced Thursday to seven years in federal prison for dealing drugs and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a release.

United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Scott C. Blader's office said 26-year-old Seky Daniel was sentenced for distributing cocaine and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Daniel pleaded guilty to the charges on July 10, 2018. His prison term will be followed by a three-year period of supervised release, Blader's office said.

In February 2018, Daniel distributed small quantities of crack cocaine and marijuana to a confidential informant, according to the release. Daniel was living in Stoughton with others. The informant said there were firearms in the house and the garage. Daniel's roommates were also reportedly distributing small quantities of narcotics to the informant.

A search warrant was executed at the home in Stoughton on March 7. Officials said Daniel was observed lying on a couch trying to hide something. Officers ordered him off the couch and recovered a loaded, stolen Springfield .45-caliber firearm. Daniel was also in possession of approximately $3,400.

According to the release, a search of his phone led to the recovery of photographs of Daniel holding the Springfield .45-caliber firearm. Daniel's prior felony convictions are possession with intent to distribute cocaine in 2010, second-offense possession of THC in 2011, misappropriating ID information to obtain money in 2012 and intimidate victim in 2016.