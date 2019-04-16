Stone bear, tractor grill stolen from gravesite in Grant County, sheriff says
FENNIMORE, Wis. - A large stone bear holding a fishing pole add a red tractor grill were stolen from a gravesite at a cemetery just west of Fennimore.
The bear and grill were reported missing from Prairie Cemetery on Highway 18 on Saturday, according to a news release from Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman.
Officials are investigating the thefts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Department at 608-723-2157 or Grant County Crimestoppers at 1-800-789-6600.
