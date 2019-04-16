Crime

Stone bear, tractor grill stolen from gravesite in Grant County, sheriff says

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 04:29 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 04:29 PM CDT

FENNIMORE, Wis. - A large stone bear holding a fishing pole add a red tractor grill were stolen from a gravesite at a cemetery just west of Fennimore. 

The bear and grill were reported missing from Prairie Cemetery on Highway 18 on Saturday, according to a news release from Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman. 

Officials are investigating the thefts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Department at 608-723-2157 or Grant County Crimestoppers at 1-800-789-6600.

 

